Analysts Set National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target at $48.33

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Instruments Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NATI stock opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.08. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.19.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $98,406.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,283,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $98,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,283,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,644 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Further Reading

