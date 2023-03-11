Brokerages Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT at $85.89

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

HSIC opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,694,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

