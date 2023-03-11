Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $18.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 986.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Vertiv by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

