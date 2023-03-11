Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $5.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFMD shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.58. Affimed has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Affimed during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Affimed by 147.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Affimed by 30.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

