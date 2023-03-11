Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $5.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.83.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFMD shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.
Affimed Stock Down 10.8 %
NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.58. Affimed has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affimed (AFMD)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.