Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives $41.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Braze to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Braze Trading Down 6.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Braze in the third quarter worth $1,167,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,942,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Braze by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Braze by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,969 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $93.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.45 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 45.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

