Insider Selling: Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Sells 93,919 Shares of Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Rating) insider J Eric Daniels sold 93,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.64), for a total transaction of £49,777.07 ($59,856.99).

Shares of FCH stock opened at GBX 51.10 ($0.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of £184.62 million, a P/E ratio of 567.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.55. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 29.68 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 82.10 ($0.99).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.97) price target on shares of Funding Circle in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.44) price target on shares of Funding Circle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

