Graham Kitchen Acquires 12,000 Shares of AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Stock

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) insider Graham Kitchen purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £199.72 ($240.16) per share, with a total value of £2,396,640 ($2,881,962.48).

Graham Kitchen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Graham Kitchen purchased 6,000 shares of AVI Global Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £11,940 ($14,357.86).

AVI Global Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

AGT opened at GBX 193.20 ($2.32) on Friday. AVI Global Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.80 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206.50 ($2.48). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company has a market capitalization of £929.54 million, a PE ratio of -878.18 and a beta of 0.82.

About AVI Global Trust

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

