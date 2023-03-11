SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Buys £347,100 in Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating) insider Gavin Slark bought 890,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £347,100 ($417,388.17).

SIG Stock Down 2.4 %

SHI stock opened at GBX 39.05 ($0.47) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £460.79 million, a P/E ratio of -17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. SIG plc has a 12 month low of GBX 27 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.88 ($0.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.74.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.48) price target on shares of SIG in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

