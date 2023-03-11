Neil Record Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Record plc (LON:REC) Stock

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) insider Neil Record sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11), for a total value of £1,840,000 ($2,212,602.21).

Record Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Record stock opened at GBX 87 ($1.05) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.72. The company has a market cap of £173.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Record plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 102 ($1.23).

Get Record alerts:

About Record

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.