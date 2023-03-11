Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,419.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RIGL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 310,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

