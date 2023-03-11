Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.
Shares of Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.16.
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.
