FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will earn $5.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $420.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 112,940.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

