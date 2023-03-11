Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Insider Jackie Callaway Acquires 63,773 Shares of Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) insider Jackie Callaway purchased 63,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £49,742.94 ($59,815.95).

Coats Group Stock Down 0.9 %

LON:COA opened at GBX 78.30 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,950.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Coats Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 50.30 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 82.40 ($0.99). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.29.

Coats Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Coats Group

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 102 ($1.23) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.08) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 97 ($1.17).

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

