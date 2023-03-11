Justin Ash Buys 11,062 Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Stock

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) insider Justin Ash bought 11,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000.12 ($30,062.67).

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPI opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 238.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 228.16. The firm has a market cap of £891.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11,025.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. Spire Healthcare Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 201 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.05).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Spire Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Spire Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.