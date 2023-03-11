Insider Buying: Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Purchases £152.16 in Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Andrew Briggs bought 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 634 ($7.62) per share, for a total transaction of £152.16 ($182.97).
Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 6th, Andrew Briggs bought 23 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 636 ($7.65) per share, with a total value of £146.28 ($175.90).
Phoenix Group Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 617.80 ($7.43) on Friday. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 501 ($6.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 690.40 ($8.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 629.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 597.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
