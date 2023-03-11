Insider Buying: Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Purchases £152.16 in Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Andrew Briggs bought 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 634 ($7.62) per share, for a total transaction of £152.16 ($182.97).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Andrew Briggs bought 23 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 636 ($7.65) per share, with a total value of £146.28 ($175.90).

Phoenix Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 617.80 ($7.43) on Friday. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 501 ($6.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 690.40 ($8.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 629.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 597.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHNX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 790 ($9.50) to GBX 765 ($9.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.18) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.80) to GBX 820 ($9.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 725 ($8.72).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

