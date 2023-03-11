Totally plc (LON:TLY) Insider Acquires £4,956.12 in Stock

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating) insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence bought 27,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £4,956.12 ($5,959.74).

Shares of TLY stock opened at GBX 18.38 ($0.22) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.59. Totally plc has a one year low of GBX 18 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 49.19 ($0.59). The company has a market capitalization of £35.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Totally from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 40 ($0.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

