Jennie Daly Purchases 125 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Jennie Daly purchased 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £150 ($180.38).
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
LON:TW opened at GBX 115.80 ($1.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1 year low of GBX 80.64 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 146.65 ($1.76). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.04. The company has a market cap of £4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.94, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.78.
Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.78 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.62. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 5,625.00%.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
