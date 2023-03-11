Jennie Daly Purchases 125 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Jennie Daly purchased 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £150 ($180.38).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

LON:TW opened at GBX 115.80 ($1.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1 year low of GBX 80.64 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 146.65 ($1.76). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.04. The company has a market cap of £4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.94, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.78 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.62. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 5,625.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

TW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 142 ($1.71) to GBX 154 ($1.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taylor Wimpey to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 126.83 ($1.53).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

