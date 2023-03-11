KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VICI Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.