Brady (NYSE:BRC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $56.35.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brady by 1,345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

