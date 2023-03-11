Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Price Performance
Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $36.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.76.
About Flexible Solutions International
