StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

TRX stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.24 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.55.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

