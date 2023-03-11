Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.40. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Approximately 7,911,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 2,125,643 shares.The stock last traded at $8.09 and had previously closed at $8.18.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DSEY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.40 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diversey by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,564,000 after acquiring an additional 841,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Diversey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,882,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after acquiring an additional 103,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diversey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 138,060 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Diversey by 144.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,577,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in Diversey by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,224,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after acquiring an additional 628,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

