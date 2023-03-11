Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at €23.93 ($25.46), but opened at €24.45 ($26.01). Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Stevanato Group shares last traded at €23.50 ($25.00), with a volume of 10,407 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 94.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,840,000 after buying an additional 1,690,276 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $23,939,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,743,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 771,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 469,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of €20.63 and a 200 day moving average of €18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €271.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

