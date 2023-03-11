American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $174.83, but opened at $179.60. American Express shares last traded at $178.66, with a volume of 472,824 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

