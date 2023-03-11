Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.16, but opened at $15.95. Sovos Brands shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 322,590 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOVO. UBS Group lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

In other news, CMO Priscilla Tuan sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $70,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 253,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,288.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Risa Cretella sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $112,112.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 287,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,215.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Priscilla Tuan sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $70,243.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 253,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,288.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,869 shares of company stock worth $580,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 37.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of -0.04.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

