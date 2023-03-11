Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.16, but opened at $15.95. Sovos Brands shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 322,590 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on SOVO. UBS Group lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 37.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
Sovos Brands Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of -0.04.
About Sovos Brands
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
See Also
