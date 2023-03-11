FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $6.47. FIGS shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 1,077,385 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 14,209 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $94,631.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 14,209 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $94,631.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,701.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on FIGS to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on FIGS to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

FIGS Stock Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $979.16 million, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. FIGS’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 44.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,927 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in FIGS by 141.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,343,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after buying an additional 1,372,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FIGS by 78.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after buying an additional 1,146,907 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FIGS by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 1,097,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in FIGS by 60.7% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after buying an additional 1,094,393 shares in the last quarter.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Further Reading

