Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertex traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 238950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

VERX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $702,265.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,005,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,468,734.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $702,265.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,005,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,468,734.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 9,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $154,577.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,321.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,591 shares of company stock worth $4,682,831 in the last ninety days. 46.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Vertex Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vertex by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 547.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.67, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

