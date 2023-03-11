MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $250.00. The stock had previously closed at $228.70, but opened at $203.85. MongoDB shares last traded at $213.41, with a volume of 1,804,931 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MDB. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.87.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in MongoDB by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 114,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MongoDB by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

