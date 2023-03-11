MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $250.00. The stock had previously closed at $228.70, but opened at $203.85. MongoDB shares last traded at $213.41, with a volume of 1,804,931 shares traded.
A number of other analysts have also commented on MDB. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.87.
Insider Transactions at MongoDB
In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
MongoDB Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.
Further Reading
