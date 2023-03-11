FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.58. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 9,168,206 shares changing hands.

The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 109.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCEL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 40,741 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 214,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 297,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,735 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Further Reading

