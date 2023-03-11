FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.58. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 9,168,206 shares changing hands.
The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 109.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCEL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43.
FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
