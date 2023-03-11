Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $24.97, but opened at $27.25. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 571,269 shares.

Specifically, Director Richard Barry bought 11,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $302,193.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,528.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Univest Sec decreased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of -0.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 679.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

