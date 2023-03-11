SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Maxim Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $160.18 and last traded at $175.06, with a volume of 3598621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.83.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SVB Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.47.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.63.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.