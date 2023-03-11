Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $125.93, but opened at $122.50. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $121.06, with a volume of 93,439 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $99,120,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,001,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 946,320 shares of company stock worth $108,921,613 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 895.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 173,475 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Recommended Stories

