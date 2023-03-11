Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $53.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,590.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

