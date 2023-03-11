Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of EGRX stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $53.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.
