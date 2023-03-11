OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Up 10.0 %

NYSE OCFT opened at $6.36 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $248.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 940,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 387,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 332,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 935.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

