Lightning eMotors (ZEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lightning eMotors Stock Performance
NYSE ZEV opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightning eMotors
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lightning eMotors by 29.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 504,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lightning eMotors by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 76,699 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Lightning eMotors by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 356,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 242,125 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lightning eMotors by 884.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 310,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lightning eMotors by 563.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 262,826 shares during the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Lightning eMotors
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightning eMotors (ZEV)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.