Getty Images (GETY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Getty Images has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GETY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 90,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

