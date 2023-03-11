Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Inter & Co, Inc. to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of INTR opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTR. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter & Co, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.73.
Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
