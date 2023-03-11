Yalla Group (YALA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:YALA opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $568.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. Yalla Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter worth $78,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter worth $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the second quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

