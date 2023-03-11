BuzzFeed (BZFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect BuzzFeed to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $174.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.53. BuzzFeed has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $5.71.

In other BuzzFeed news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 23.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BuzzFeed by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

