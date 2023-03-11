Whole Earth Brands (FREE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Whole Earth Brands Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.79 million, a P/E ratio of 84.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on FREE shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
