Whole Earth Brands (FREE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.79 million, a P/E ratio of 84.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on FREE shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth about $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

