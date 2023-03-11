Fanhua (FANH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fanhua Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FANH opened at $8.19 on Friday. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.97 million, a PE ratio of 81.90 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fanhua

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 63.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fanhua in the second quarter worth $69,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 59.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Fanhua

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fanhua in a research report on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

