RF Industries (RFIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. RF Industries has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, analysts expect RF Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 million, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.01. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 1.27% of RF Industries worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.