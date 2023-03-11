BigBear.ai (BBAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect BigBear.ai to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBAI opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $306.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.12. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 344.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.