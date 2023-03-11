ATRenew (RERE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATRenew Stock Performance

Shares of RERE stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. ATRenew has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ATRenew during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ATRenew by 1,017.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

