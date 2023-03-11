DocGo (DCGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DocGo Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $8.55 on Friday. DocGo has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rayliant Investment Research purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

