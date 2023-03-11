Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.
NYSE:BVH opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $623.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.70.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Bluegreen Vacations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.
BVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
