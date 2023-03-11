Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock Price Up 4.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $18.21 and last traded at $18.21. Approximately 65,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 706,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.
The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -862.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
