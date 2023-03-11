Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Price Up 3.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $31.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 243,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,628,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after buying an additional 3,519,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after buying an additional 208,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,438,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after buying an additional 210,942 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $17,881,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,454,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after buying an additional 639,720 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

