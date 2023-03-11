Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 681329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Specifically, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $116,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,119. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,435 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,185.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $116,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,548 shares of company stock worth $537,319 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $738.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,337,000 after buying an additional 1,797,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,742,000 after buying an additional 1,258,810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 738.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after buying an additional 1,039,547 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,110,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,974,000 after buying an additional 960,500 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

