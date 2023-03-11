Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 681329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Specifically, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $116,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,119. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,435 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,185.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $116,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,548 shares of company stock worth $537,319 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $738.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,337,000 after buying an additional 1,797,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,742,000 after buying an additional 1,258,810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 738.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after buying an additional 1,039,547 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,110,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,974,000 after buying an additional 960,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

