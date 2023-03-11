Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$9.48 and last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 44889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Bird Construction Trading Down 0.3 %

About Bird Construction

The stock has a market capitalization of C$499.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Featured Articles

